Team conduct screening for surgery

Update: 7:06PM A SIX member team from Open Heart International conducted Heart Valve screening for patients at the Colonial War Memorial (CWM) in Suva today.

The team which has already conducted similar screenings in Labasa and Lautoka, consulted patients that had been referred to them by local doctors in the country.

This was revealed by Dr Susan Wright who said they had already screened more than 80 patients from the three places.

"We have screened nearly 80 patients so far. We screen patients looking for heart valve problems in them. In Fiji, there are mostly rheumatic heart valve problems in patients .�

�We have two sets of teams. One screens children and the other screens adults," she said.

A 30 member surgical team from Open Heart International will be in the country next month to conduct operations on patients.