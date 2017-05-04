Team conduct screening for surgery

Update: 7:06PM A SIX member team from Open Heart International conducted Heart Valve screening for patients at the Colonial War Memorial (CWM) in Suva today.
The team which has already conducted
similar screenings in Labasa and Lautoka, consulted patients that had been
referred to them by local doctors in the country.
This was revealed by Dr Susan Wright
who said they had already screened more than 80 patients from the three places.
"We have screened nearly 80 patients so far. We screen patients looking
for heart valve problems in them. In Fiji, there are mostly rheumatic heart
valve problems in patients .�
�We have two sets of teams. One
screens children and the other screens adults," she said.
A 30 member surgical team from Open
Heart International will be in the country next month to conduct operations on
patients.