Tukavesi five in custody

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 7:05PM FIVE men are in custody at the Tukavesi Police Station for allegedly assaulting a police officer who was attending to a report of causing nuisance.

Police spokesperson said two men aged 35 years and 41 years old were arrested earlier by police.

"The alleged incident occurred at Kanakana village yesterday morning when a report was received at the Tukavesi Police Station of some men who were allegedly drunk and causing trouble," she said.

Ms Naisoro confirmed that three other men were later arrested by police later in the village.








