Loami towers over

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 6:52PM SHE works in a male dominated environment and describes herself as an introvert but this Baun lass towers amongst the 15 contestants of the 2017 Miss World Fiji Pageant.

She is 26 year old Adi Loami Naulunivesi Vuibau, from Maumi in Bau who is really a western girl at heart.

Loami, a vasu of the Vanua o Nadi grew up and did her schooling in the jetset town before moving to Suva to complete her undergraduate studies in Public Administration and Human Resource Management and Employment Relations at the University of the South Pacific.

Educated at Nadi Muslim College and St. Thomas High School, Loami has a very diverse group of friends, something she said she could see in the fourteen finalists she will be seeing a lot off the next few weeks.

Her goals for the pageant are to gain confidence and make more friends but she wants to use media attention during the week to "be an inspiration to other young women who wish to challenge themselves and advocate on issues close to their heart."

"I believe one of the most challenging issues that we young women face is that we have to continuously prove ourselves, in terms of our skills and how capable we are to perform a specific task either at work, school or to prove to society that we are more than what we wear," Loami said.

"This is important to me because i believe in equality."

In her spare time, Loami likes to catch up on her favourite television shows and read novels by Danielle Steel. Otherwise, she can be found taking care of stray cats and even taking them home!








