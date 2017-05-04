Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 4 May

Fijian tourism expo present opportunities

REPEKA NASIKO
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 3:15PM THE 2017 Fijian Tourism Expo has opened some new opportunities for local tourist properties.

The event held at the Sheraton Resort and Spa on Denarau Island has attracted 160 international buyers and close to 100 local operators.

Shangri-La Fijian Resort and Spa general manager Francis Lee said the event had allowed the resort to showcase new products on offer at the Sigatoka property.

"We've been doing a lot of renovations to most of our accomodation facilities and we want our clients to know about the changes they can expect with our upgrades," Mr Lee said.

"FTE does that for us and we are always happy to e part of this event."








