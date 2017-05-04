Water disruption for Nasarava, Labasa residents

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The interruption of supply is attributed to repair works along Nasarava Road.

Update: 1:29PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers living in parts of Nasarava road, Labasa that water supply in the areas will be currently disrupted until 4pm today.

A statement from the authority stated that affected areas would include Nasarava Road and Nakama Village.

The authority is kindly advising its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.