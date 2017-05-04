Water disruption for Nasarava, Labasa residents

Update: 1:29PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers living in parts of Nasarava road, Labasa that water supply in the areas will be currently disrupted until 4pm today.
A statement from the
authority stated that affected areas would include Nasarava Road and Nakama
Village.
The interruption of supply is attributed to repair works along
Nasarava Road.
The authority is kindly advising its customers residing in these
areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the
period.
Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when the
need arises.