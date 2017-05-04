Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 4 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Water disruption for Nasarava, Labasa residents

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 1:29PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers living in parts of Nasarava road, Labasa that water supply in the areas will be currently disrupted until 4pm today.

A statement from the authority stated that affected areas would include Nasarava Road and Nakama Village.

The interruption of supply is attributed to repair works along Nasarava Road.

 The authority is kindly advising its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

 Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66100.6420
JPY 54.886251.8862
GBP 0.37280.3648
EUR 0.44200.4300
NZD 0.70610.6731
AUD 0.65160.6266
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ray of hope
  2. NFP: Do your duty
  3. Committee refutes claim
  4. Dispute over title
  5. Illegal business concern
  6. 'Report suspicious vessels'
  7. Eyes on Bati
  8. Reddy: Peddlers targeting students
  9. Double honours
  10. 'Statistics prove tobacco is a killer'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  5. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  6. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  7. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  8. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  9. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)