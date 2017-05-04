Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 4 May

Montoya to play for country and family

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 1:20PM CANTERBURY-Bankstown Bulldogs rugby league player Marcelo Montoya will be playing for his family and his country as the Fiji Bati takes on Mate Ma'a Tonga at Campbelltown stadium in Australia this Saturday.

The 21-year-old in an interview with his official club Montoya said it has been a good first day of training with his team mates and he feels happy playing for his home team.

'It means the world to me and the family when I got the opportunity to play last year and now this year again has been an honour.

"I wasn't expecting to make it and to play this weekend; it's just unbelievable and I am very grateful," Montoya said.

Montoya said he is grateful after playing six games as to be called in the Bati squad came so soon for him.

"Playing for my country is something special for me and I will be in confidence when this is over," he said.

On October 8, 2016, Montoya made his international debut for Fiji in an international game against Samoa in Apia, playing on the wing and scoring a try in Fiji's 20-18 win.








