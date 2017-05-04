Montoya to play for country and family

Update: 1:20PM CANTERBURY-Bankstown Bulldogs rugby league player Marcelo Montoya will be playing for his family and his country as the Fiji Bati takes on Mate Ma'a Tonga at Campbelltown stadium in Australia this Saturday.
The 21-year-old
in an interview with his official club Montoya said it has been a good first
day of training with his team mates and he feels happy playing for his home
team.
'It means the
world to me and the family when I got the opportunity to play last year and now
this year again has been an honour.
"I wasn't
expecting to make it and to play this weekend; it's just unbelievable and I am
very grateful," Montoya said.
Montoya said he
is grateful after playing six games as to be called in the Bati squad came so
soon for him.
"Playing for my
country is something special for me and I will be in confidence when this is
over," he said.
On October 8,
2016, Montoya made his international debut for Fiji in an international game
against Samoa in Apia, playing on the wing and scoring a try in Fiji's 20-18
win.