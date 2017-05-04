Fiji Time: 6:01 PM on Thursday 4 May

Juveniles on rape charge to front court

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 1:10PM THREE juveniles will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with rape.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the trio are alleged to have been involved in the rape of an 18-year-old woman in Navua on Monday. 

"Two are aged 17 while one is aged 16 years and face various charges such as rape, wrongful confinement, and aiding and abetting," Ms Naisoro said.

She said there is a fourth accused person in this matter who is in his 30s and is facing one count of sexual assault.








