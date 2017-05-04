Juveniles on rape charge to front court

Update: 1:10PM THREE juveniles will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with rape.
Police spokesperson Ana
Naisoro said the trio are alleged to have been involved in the rape of an
18-year-old woman in Navua on Monday.
"Two are aged 17 while one is
aged 16 years and face various charges such as rape, wrongful confinement, and
aiding and abetting," Ms Naisoro said.
She said there is a fourth
accused person in this matter who is in his 30s and is facing one count of
sexual assault.