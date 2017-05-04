Education need drives family through hardship

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mere Senokonoko breastfeeds her three-month-old baby on her way to the clinic in the upper reaches of Naitasiri province. Picture: SIKELI QOUNADOVU

THE hardest thing in life for Mere and Laisenia Senokonoko is seeing their children leave school on the first week of the term and returning when the term ends.

But while their children's journey to school is taxing emotionally, the physical hardship of getting there makes the pain doubly hard.

They are from Nakida Village, the last village in the upper reaches of Naitasiri Province (Nagonenicolo district) on the border with Tailevu and Ra provinces, still only accessible by foot.

Travel to the village can take as long as six hours, starting at Nabulini in Wainibuka, hiking through the rugged terrain crossing Nalawa district in Ra, Wainibuka district in Tailevu and ending at the district of Nagonenicolo in Naitasiri.

But it's a journey that must be taken because the young couple hope for the best education for their child.

The journey begins with food and school supplies all saddled up onto a horse before being loaded to a bilibili (bamboo raft) and then a trip to Nakorosule District School where their two children will board.

"Sometimes my wife will go and be with them for two weeks while I remain in the village," Mr Senokonoko said.

"It is very hard for us because we are one family and we have to be together, but what else can be done when I want the best for my children and that is for them to get a good education. We would be closer to our children if a road was constructed to the village."

Now with the second term about to begin, their house will soon be empty again as their children prepare to head back to boarding school.

The FRA confirms that the first phase of the construction of the Nakorosule to Nawaisomo road will begin soon.