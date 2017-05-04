Women raise health needs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Alumita Tinai on horseback on her way from Nakida Village to classes at Nakorosule District School. Picture: SIKELI QOUNADOVU

WOMEN of Nakida, Nagonenicolo, Naitasiri, are calling on health authorities to consider having officials tour the village for health checks.

This is especially for women who have just given birth and until today have to brave the rugged Naitasiri terrain for five hours to reach the roadside before hitching a ride to the nearest health centre or clinic.

Others have had to walk, crossing a river, for more than six hours to reach the nearest health clinic.

Mere Senokonoko remembers having to carry her three-month-old baby from deep in the forests of Naitasiri to where the province meets the Ra and Tailevu borders to reach the nearest clinic. It was a tough walk for the mother of three who was carrying her three-month-old baby.

There were often stops along the way as she had to breastfeed her baby.

Her husband and Nakida Village headman Laisenia Senokonoko said the last visit by government officials was in March last year, when DISMAC staff members were there to collect reports on the destruction by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"We have had no visits ... not from health officials, the Ministry of Agriculture or anyone and we are wondering whether they have forgotten about us."

Calls made to Assistant Roko Tui Naitasiri Ifereimi Corerega remain unanswered.