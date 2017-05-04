Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 4 May

Farmers call for $20 increase

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, May 04, 2017

As many as 300 canefarmers in the North expressed their disappointment, calling on the Government to increase cane tonnage by $20 for their fourth cane payment.

The call came from farmers in the Wainikoro, Labasa and Seaqaqa cane belt areas during yesterday's National Farmers Union annual general meeting where they said the current price of $10 per tonne would affect their preparation for the 2017 harvest season.

Farmers said the current price for cane tonnage was the lowest they had ever received. A statement from the union's general secretary, Mahendra Chaudhry, stated the current cost was way too low for growers to meet all the preparations for harvest, much of which involved making advance payments.

"Canecutters have to be paid in advance, supplies and provisions have to be purchased to cater for them. Farmers themselves are struggling financially and have no funds to meet the escalating costs of harvest," he said.

"It will mean Government having to subsidise the fourth payment to bring it up to $20 a tonne because FSC is not in a position to pay so much.

"Labasa is looking at a crop of about 700,000 tonnes for the 2017 season and growers need all the assistance to ensure a successful crushing season."

In a move to reduce the high costs of harvesting, growers called on the Government to scrap the road levy on lorries and trailers carting cane.

Farmers want Government to regulate the increasing costs of harvesting and cartage.

Meanwhile, attempts to get a comment from Minister for Sugar and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama proved unsuccessful because he was out of the country.








