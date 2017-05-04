Fiji seeks 'safe haven' for soldiers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola with police constables at the Labasa Police Station Command Centre. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

FIJI will need a Defence Co-operation Agreement with Qatar before it can become a secure "safe haven" for soldiers as they transit into and out of Syria for peacekeeping missions.

In an interview, Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola told this newspaper he had spoken to his Qatar counterpart Dr Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah on Tuesday last week regarding the issue.

Ratu Inoke said the agreement would give Fiji the permission to access Qatar as a "safe haven" for its soldiers.

"Australia uses Dubai as its safe haven, but Qatar is West of Dubai and closer to the mission field," he said.

"Therefore it would be a good spot where Fijian peacekeepers could acclimatise before transiting into the mission zone in Syria.

"It could even be a safe haven for those returning from the missions as they prepare to return home after serving their terms in the mission field."

Ratu Inoke said Fiji's relations with Qatar began after Dr Khalid, who was the country's foreign minister then, had dealt with the Syrian rebel group Al Nusra for the release of 45 Fijian soldiers they had captured.

"We had no knowledge at the time that Qatar had direct connections with Al Nusra and it was Dr Khalid who then spoke to the rebel group for the release of the soldiers," he said.

"He had been in Fiji in 2011 before the incident and he had maintained diplomatic relations with Fiji."

Ratu Inoke said Fiji had 827 personnel serving in six different peacekeeping missions.