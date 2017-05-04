Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 4 May

FNU students graduate

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, May 04, 2017

A TOTAL of 381 students graduated from the Fiji National University's College of Humanities and Education at Novotel Suva Lami Bay yesterday.

FNU vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey reminded the graduates the event marked a threshold of new opportunities and dreams.

He said the graduates were not only equipped in theory knowledge, but also had the necessary industrial training experience to tackle any job that was delegated to them.

"Celebrate this. You are now qualified in your own fields of work. You can now join the workforce and contribute to developing the socioeconomic and technological infrastructure of our nation," he said.

"You may also realise that these university certificates are globally recognised and this enables you to stand proudly with the global community."

Prof Healey said the graduates were future leaders of the country therefore the event was an achievement which the students were entitled to take pride in.

"No doubt it also reflects the support and encouragement which graduates have received from family and loved ones and I trust they will give due recognition to that over the years," he added.

The College of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and the National Training and Productivity Centre also had their graduation ceremonies yesterday afternoon.








