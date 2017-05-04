Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 4 May

$56k case in court

Aqela Susu
Thursday, May 04, 2017

A FORMER Vodafone employee who allegedly transferred $56,000 worth of free credit to his friends was released on a $5000 bail by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Vishaal Nand, 23, appeared before Magistrate Kashyapa Wickramasekara. He is charged with one count of dishonestly causing a loss.

The alleged offence took place between April 1 and September 30, 2013.

He was caught following investigations by the Police Cyber Crime Unit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Apenisa Keresoni yesterday did not object to bail but asked for strict bail conditions to be imposed against the accused.

Magistrate Wickramasekara ordered the accused to surrender all his travel documents and report to the Nakasi Police Station every Mondays and Thursdays.

The matter has been adjourned to June 6.








