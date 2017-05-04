Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 4 May

Motion for climate change curriculum

Aqela Susu
Thursday, May 04, 2017

A MOTION to endorse and implement topics and activities relating to the issue of climate change into the Anglican education curriculum will be passed by the church's synod today.

Bishop's nominee Fe'iloakitau Kaho said this was to be implemented from kindergarten to tertiary schools to promote awareness in their diocese through their schools.

"One of the issues that we have is climate change. Right now we can see the weather is changing and a storm will be hitting Vanuatu soon," Mr Kaho said.

"So what are these things telling us and what are we going to do as people to address these issues?"

This, he said, was one of the areas of focus for the synod.

He said the church was collaborating closely with the University of the South Pacific to address the rising impact of climate change on Pacific Island countries.

"We are working with them through the Pacific Centre for Sustainable Development program and in that program there is a tool called the vulnerability mapping tool and we are using that tool to work with the young people to identify the vulnerable areas in our diocese and in our parishes.

"This is one of the opportunities where we see the youths coming in and working with the church leaders and USP to address this issue."

The church would be piloting this joint collaboration work in Tonga soon.








