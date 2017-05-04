Ministry claims loss of $137k

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former Provincial Development Ministry manager Jovilisi Dau at the High Court in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE Ministry of Provincial Development (now referred to as the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development) suffered a loss of more than $137,000 in 2011 after one of its department managers allegedly directed a staff member to sign a delivery docket to accept a supply of building materials worth $184,000 when only $46,000 was supplied, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

State counsel Mezabeen Khan revealed this when she outlined the Prosecution's case before Justice Salesi Temo yesterday. Jovilisi Dau is charged with the alleged offence. It is alleged that on July 29, 2011, the accused, in abuse of his authority directed his staff member to get the aforementioned building materials from Central City Hardware.

The materials were for a project associated with Cyclone Thomas.

Ms Khan said the ministry suffered a loss of $137,918.40. She said all this money went to the said hardware and no money was recovered by the ministry.

Justice Temo also questioned the Prosecution on why only the accused was charged for the alleged offence and not the company as well.

He said his concern was that people like Mr Dau were brought before the courts while those who benefit from the alleged unlawful activity walked free.

Justice Temo said this was unfair to the accused.

However, Ms Khan said only the accused was charged because during the time he committed the alleged act, he was aware that there was supposed to be only $46,000 worth of materials.

Mr Dau's bail has been extended.

The matter has been adjourned to May 23.