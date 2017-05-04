Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 4 May

Man guilty of rape

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, May 04, 2017

A BA man has been found guilty by the High Court in Lautoka for raping his former girlfriend in April, 2013, when she was 17 years old.

In his judgment, High Court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge said the man had sex with the victim without her consent despite their romantic relationship.

According to court, the accused had followed the victim to a cousin's house in Field 28 on April 13.

Before reaching her relative's home, the victim spotted the accused who then offered to drop her.

Along the way, the accused stopped at a sugar cane field and forced himself on the victim.

She was then left in the field in bloody clothes.

Justice Aluthge said the sexual intercourse took place without the complainant's consent and he was satisfied that her evidence was truthful and believable.

He said the prosecution was successful in proving beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had indeed committed rape.

Justice Aluthge said the complainant was 17 years old and schooling at the time of the rape.

He said she did not deny that she was in a relationship with the accused for two years until the allegation was brought up against the accused.

The High Court is yet to sentence the Rarawai resident.








