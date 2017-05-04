Ministry: Health workers to be paid

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rewa district representative Ro Dona Takalaiyale (right) stresses a point during the Rewa provincial meeting in Nabudrau Village, Noco, Rewa yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is now in discussion with the Ministry of Economy for an additional budgetary allocation to pay for trained health workers in villages and communities around the country.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Naipote Katonitabua, said this had been one of the issues that had been highlighted and the ministry was doing its best to address it.

"We had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Health and in that MOU we have also covered this issue.

"That is, to pay health workers in villages who have been trained by the ministry and the ministry also keeps record of their names," Mr Katonitabua said.

"Most of these health workers who work in villages have been offering their services free of charge for years."

Mr Katonitabua said after this change, the health workers would also work in partnership with village headmen to address issues faced in the village.

Government currently pays salaries for village headmen and the mata-ni-tikina (district representatives).

He made the comments while speaking during the Rewa Provincial Council meeting at Ratu Sauvoli Memorial School in Rewa yesterday.