Illegal business concern

LAUTOKA Rural Advisory Council chairman Faiz Ali has raised concerns on the number of illegal businesses conducted in the district.

He said the council made several requests to satellite market vendors and car wash businesses to cease operations.

Mr Ali said there were policies in place that people wanting to start a business needed to adhere to.

"We are not opposed to development but the people need to understand there are regulations they need to comply with," he said.

"Our concern is that these people are making money without meeting the necessary requirements and this is unfair for those who have followed the right channels."

An added concern was the increased number of rubbish dumps associated with the illegal businesses.

"When you start a business you are properly advised as to what you need to comply with. You see satellite markets, you will note there are rubbish dumps close to them and this is an added issue for us.

"When there are strong winds and this makeshift shelters that house the markets cause injury, who then is responsible?

"We hope that people are more considerate not just for their sake but for the environment as well."