Fiji Time: 6:01 PM on Thursday 4 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Illegal business concern

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, May 04, 2017

LAUTOKA Rural Advisory Council chairman Faiz Ali has raised concerns on the number of illegal businesses conducted in the district.

He said the council made several requests to satellite market vendors and car wash businesses to cease operations.

Mr Ali said there were policies in place that people wanting to start a business needed to adhere to.

"We are not opposed to development but the people need to understand there are regulations they need to comply with," he said.

"Our concern is that these people are making money without meeting the necessary requirements and this is unfair for those who have followed the right channels."

An added concern was the increased number of rubbish dumps associated with the illegal businesses.

"When you start a business you are properly advised as to what you need to comply with. You see satellite markets, you will note there are rubbish dumps close to them and this is an added issue for us.

"When there are strong winds and this makeshift shelters that house the markets cause injury, who then is responsible?

"We hope that people are more considerate not just for their sake but for the environment as well."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66100.6420
JPY 54.886251.8862
GBP 0.37280.3648
EUR 0.44200.4300
NZD 0.70610.6731
AUD 0.65160.6266
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ray of hope
  2. NFP: Do your duty
  3. Committee refutes claim
  4. Dispute over title
  5. Illegal business concern
  6. 'Report suspicious vessels'
  7. Eyes on Bati
  8. Reddy: Peddlers targeting students
  9. Double honours
  10. 'Statistics prove tobacco is a killer'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  5. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  6. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  7. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  8. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  9. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)