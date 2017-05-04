Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 4 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Council works on leases

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, May 04, 2017

THE Rural Advisory Council is working round-the-clock to help provide those in informal settlements with 99-year leases.

Council chairman Faiz Ali said one of the reasons they were pushing for the plan to be realised was to ensure landowners received a fair share of money for the use of their land.

"Negotiations and consultations are underway and we hope something concrete can be finalised," he said.

"As you know, these are for informal settlements around the country and we have a vested interest in this because there are communities that live in informal settlements which are in rural areas. Landowners themselves are not getting enough under the current system. Some may not get anything at all but the initial sum they were paid.

"This way both sides benefit."

Mr Ali said they continued to liaise with the iTaukei Lands Trust Board and the ministry responsible.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66100.6420
JPY 54.886251.8862
GBP 0.37280.3648
EUR 0.44200.4300
NZD 0.70610.6731
AUD 0.65160.6266
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ray of hope
  2. NFP: Do your duty
  3. Committee refutes claim
  4. Dispute over title
  5. Illegal business concern
  6. 'Report suspicious vessels'
  7. Eyes on Bati
  8. Reddy: Peddlers targeting students
  9. Double honours
  10. 'Statistics prove tobacco is a killer'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  5. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  6. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  7. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  8. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  9. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)