Council works on leases

/ Front page / News

THE Rural Advisory Council is working round-the-clock to help provide those in informal settlements with 99-year leases.

Council chairman Faiz Ali said one of the reasons they were pushing for the plan to be realised was to ensure landowners received a fair share of money for the use of their land.

"Negotiations and consultations are underway and we hope something concrete can be finalised," he said.

"As you know, these are for informal settlements around the country and we have a vested interest in this because there are communities that live in informal settlements which are in rural areas. Landowners themselves are not getting enough under the current system. Some may not get anything at all but the initial sum they were paid.

"This way both sides benefit."

Mr Ali said they continued to liaise with the iTaukei Lands Trust Board and the ministry responsible.