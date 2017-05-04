Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 4 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Miners paid during audit

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, May 04, 2017

WORKERS at the Vatukoula Gold Mines Ltd will continue to get paid while a detailed audit is carried out on underground infrastructure, says Mineral Resources Minister Faiyaz Koya.

He issued a stop work order at the mine last month after a series of incidents, one of which resulted in the death of a shaft supervisor.

Mr Koya said a detailed, in-depth and thorough audit was being conducted and workers' salaries would not be affected during the process.

"When I said Vatukoula Gold Mines was undergoing a thorough audit, I meant it," he said.

"We have the company paying employees while this is happening.

"Above ground the admin staff have been allowed to do their work but no operations have been allowed underground until the audit is completed and the infrastructure has been deemed safe.

"Safety is paramount to us and in terms of Vatukoula, you're talking about 1000 people and we will not send anyone underground until we have been given the all clear."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66100.6420
JPY 54.886251.8862
GBP 0.37280.3648
EUR 0.44200.4300
NZD 0.70610.6731
AUD 0.65160.6266
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ray of hope
  2. NFP: Do your duty
  3. Committee refutes claim
  4. Dispute over title
  5. Illegal business concern
  6. 'Report suspicious vessels'
  7. Eyes on Bati
  8. Reddy: Peddlers targeting students
  9. Double honours
  10. 'Statistics prove tobacco is a killer'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  5. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  6. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  7. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  8. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  9. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)