Miners paid during audit

/ Front page / News

WORKERS at the Vatukoula Gold Mines Ltd will continue to get paid while a detailed audit is carried out on underground infrastructure, says Mineral Resources Minister Faiyaz Koya.

He issued a stop work order at the mine last month after a series of incidents, one of which resulted in the death of a shaft supervisor.

Mr Koya said a detailed, in-depth and thorough audit was being conducted and workers' salaries would not be affected during the process.

"When I said Vatukoula Gold Mines was undergoing a thorough audit, I meant it," he said.

"We have the company paying employees while this is happening.

"Above ground the admin staff have been allowed to do their work but no operations have been allowed underground until the audit is completed and the infrastructure has been deemed safe.

"Safety is paramount to us and in terms of Vatukoula, you're talking about 1000 people and we will not send anyone underground until we have been given the all clear."