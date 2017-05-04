Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 4 May

Dispute over title

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, May 04, 2017

TUI Nadi-elect Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci has confirmed there is opposition to the Native Lands Commission's decision to hand him the chiefly title.

Ratu Vuniyani was appointed the Tui Nadi by the commission last week.

The 62-year-old is the younger brother of the late Tui Nadi, Ratu Sailosi Dawai.

"There has been a lot of talk and there is a dispute with my appointment and we have been holding meetings about it," Ratu Vuniyani said.

"We had a number of meetings this week with the opposing party and there have been some heated exchanges."

He claimed the group was worried about what his installation would bring.

"Most of them are landowners who are worried about my installation and the reforms I will bring when I am installed.

"There has been a lot of corruption in the past and I want to stop that," he claimed.

"But for now we are still holding meetings to try and resolve our issues and our next discussion will be next Monday."

Ratu Vuniyani is yet to be traditionally installed.








