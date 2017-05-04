'Report suspicious vessels'

/ Front page / News

IN an effort to eliminate criminal foreign elements from entering Fiji's borders, villagers living on remote islands and in coastal areas have been advised to work with police to monitor foreign yachts and ships.

Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said foreign ships and yachts entering the country passed through remote island groups as their first point of contact.

Ratu Inoke advised villagers living in remote islands to alert their nearest police stations if they saw vessel owners acting suspiciously.

"This is why we have been encouraging police officers to maintain a good relationship with the communities in their area of operations because they are their eyes and ears on the ground," he said.

"A good relationship will ensure that community members are forthcoming with information to police.

"Most of the times drugs and other illegal objects are brought into the country through these ships and yachts that visit Fiji waters."

Ratu Inoke pleaded with village headmen in coastal villages and islands in remote areas to be vigilant at all times.

"Ships and yachts acting in a suspicious manner need to be reported to the nearest police stations or administrative offices," he said.

"Our borders cover a vast area and it is impossible to be monitored by the police, navy or army alone and this is why we are relying on people to work with us."

Ratu Inoke urged police to change their attitude towards members of the public.

"You do not need to be rude to be firm because you can be firm in a polite way, which is also a good way of earning people's respect and trust," he said.