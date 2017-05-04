Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 4 May

Reddy: Peddlers targeting students

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, May 04, 2017

STUDENTS continue to be preyed upon by criminal elements in society because of their vulnerable and emotional state, says Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Addressing school managers in Macuata on Tuesday, Dr Reddy said the 226,000 students in Fiji's education system were mostly targeted by drug peddlers.

Dr Reddy said peddlers saw children in schools as a ready market.

"Our children are being preyed on by corrupt elements in society, especially drug peddlers. They are targeting our children just because they know that children are vulnerable and emotional," he said.

"Children are easily convinced because children at this stage are not able to formulate stable decisions for themselves

"Therefore we need to protect them and that is where parental and school management support is needed strongly."

Dr Reddy said Fiji's education sector was unique in that it was initially constructed by faith-based groups and community members.








