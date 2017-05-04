Open Heart screens patients for free surgeries

/ Front page / News

DOCTORS with Open Heart International have completed screening 60 patients in Lautoka Hospital and screened more in Labasa yesterday for free open heart surgeries in June.

The organisation's representative, Melisssa Windus, said they would be at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva today to screen patients in the Central Division.

Ms Windus said this year they decided to get screening to the three major hospitals.

"In the past we would only conduct screening at the CWM Hospital while patients in the rural areas were greatly disadvantaged because it would cost them a lot to travel for screening," she said.

"Local doctors in the hospitals have been screening during the past year and they presented them with the suitable cases identified from their hospitals.

"Those who have been chosen from our screenings would be ready for surgery in June this year when our team comes to the CWM Hospital on its annual tour."

Ms Windus said the cost of the operation in India was about $12,000 while it cost about $40,000 to $50,000 in Australian hospitals.

"However we offer our services completely free here in Fiji and our staff offer their services voluntarily," she said.

"The local hospitals will arrange for the transportation of patients who will undergo surgery in Suva.

"We have been coming to Fiji since 1990 and our staff have been offering to come back as volunteers with our team every year," Ms Windus added.