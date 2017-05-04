Envoy: Media freedom crucial to democracy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the media and guests at the World Press Freedom Day at the University of the South Pacific in Suva yesterday. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

UNITED States of America ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin hailed media freedom as an important pillar of democracy during a panel discussion, as Fiji celebrated World Press Freedom Day yesterday.

Speaking during a USP panel discussion on World Press Freedom Day, Ms Cefkin said the media's role was to advance peaceful, just and inclusive societies.

She said World Press Freedom Day was a day to celebrate the life of journalists who died in the line of duty and defending the media when its independence was attacked.

"It's also an opportunity to reiterate the emphasis of media really as an important pillar of democracy, really media is performing the bridge between the governing bodies and the public. By reporting on Government and what the leaders are doing, all branches of Government, it helps ensure transparency in Government," Ms Cefkin said.

"Media affords Government the means to communicate with constituency, so in other words, media is very essential to democracy, to any function of democracy."

She said in the United States freedom of speech and expression were well protected by the first amendment to the US Constitution and by a number of State and Federal laws.

"Criticisms of Government, political advocacy and including ideas that may be unpopular or what some people may find distasteful or they may take an opposite position to public policies are almost always permitted. There are very few exceptions to speech that is protected by the first amendment of the Constitution," she said.

"And those exceptions include obscenity, fraud, child pornography and speech that incites imminent flawless action, within this limited areas there are some other limitations on free speech like copyright protections, potential violence against particular persons and restrictions on use of untruths to harm persons."

The Fiji Times deputy editor in chief Elenoa Baselala said while media freedom does exist in Fiji, journalists had to be mindful of the Media Decree because of the fines and jail terms. She said with great power came great responsibility, thus the need for journalists to write fair, accurate, honest and balanced reports.

Mrs Baselala said Fiji had come a long way from when media censorship was imposed.

"Reiterating what madam ambassador (Cefkin) had said, media freedom is the oxygen for democracy and media freedom is your freedom," she said.

Fiji Sun managing editor training Nemani Delaibatiki said media freedom did exist because people would not have access to media reports and stories if there wasn't any.