Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 4 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Thursday, May 04, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

A female reporter covering the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Finals was under pressure to send in stories and meet her deadlines.

Her first batch of emails included three stories and pictures and she informed her bosses of the same.

Beachcomber was told she did not want to waste any further time by rechecking her sent mail and she was so sure she had attached the right pictures with the stories.

However, after completing all her stories, the reporter finally decided to have a browse through her sent mails only to find that she had sent a wrong picture.

Instead of a picture of athletes holding their medals, the reporter had sent a picture of her holding a gun when she visited a military open day some moons ago.

She couldn't stop apologising to her bosses afterwards for the mistake.

Morale of the story — "Always be calm in a raging storm".








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66100.6420
JPY 54.886251.8862
GBP 0.37280.3648
EUR 0.44200.4300
NZD 0.70610.6731
AUD 0.65160.6266
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ray of hope
  2. NFP: Do your duty
  3. Committee refutes claim
  4. Dispute over title
  5. Illegal business concern
  6. 'Report suspicious vessels'
  7. Eyes on Bati
  8. Reddy: Peddlers targeting students
  9. Double honours
  10. 'Statistics prove tobacco is a killer'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  5. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  6. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  7. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  8. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  9. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)