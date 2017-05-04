FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

A female reporter covering the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Finals was under pressure to send in stories and meet her deadlines.

Her first batch of emails included three stories and pictures and she informed her bosses of the same.

Beachcomber was told she did not want to waste any further time by rechecking her sent mail and she was so sure she had attached the right pictures with the stories.

However, after completing all her stories, the reporter finally decided to have a browse through her sent mails only to find that she had sent a wrong picture.

Instead of a picture of athletes holding their medals, the reporter had sent a picture of her holding a gun when she visited a military open day some moons ago.

She couldn't stop apologising to her bosses afterwards for the mistake.

Morale of the story — "Always be calm in a raging storm".