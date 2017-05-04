NFP: Do your duty

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party (NFP) has called on police and other state agencies to refrain from trying to find out what political parties are doing and perform their duties.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad made this comment after claiming police officers allegedly intimidated the management of a Savusavu school through repeated inquiries about the purpose and agenda of a party meeting scheduled to be held at the school on Tuesday evening.

In a statement released by the party, Prof Prasad claimed this led to the school management withdrawing permission for the use of their premises.

"We regard this as sabotage because of instilling fear in the public by police. Police have no right whatsoever to interfere in any meeting to be held by a political party," he said.

"The Public Order (Amendment) Act gives freedom to political parties and other organisations to hold meetings without the need to obtain a permit from police, except when the venue is a public place like parks and roads.

"The presence of plainclothes police officers at political meetings and even informal talanoa sessions like the one the party held with youths in Suva last Saturday, and grilling members of the public and those giving their venues for such meetings is detrimental to the conduct of free and fair elections."

He said police did not understand and respect the rights and freedoms of Fijian citizens and the need for political parties to operate in a free and fair environment.

It is understood the school management had earlier permitted the meeting to be held at the school at a cost of $150.

The meeting was to be hosted by NFP member of Parliament Parmod Chand and NFP member Pio Tikoduadua.

"We demand that police and other State agencies diligently perform the duties required of them, instead of trying to find out what political parties are doing," Prof Prasad said.

"They should stop becoming law unto themselves because it only erodes efforts to have free and fair elections by preventing political parties from amplifying the voice of the ordinary people."

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho refused to comment on the matter.

"We will not respond to political statements and members of the National Federation Party are more than welcome to lodge a complaint with our Internal Affairs Unit at headquarters just like every other citizen," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.