'Statistics prove tobacco is a killer'

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar joins stakeholders in front of a tobacco-free billboard at Levuka. Picture: SUPPLIED

HALF the people who smoke today — that is about 650 million people — will eventually be killed by tobacco.

Minister for Health Rosy Akbar revealed the statistics while declaring 52 village halls on Ovalau Island tobacco free this week.

"Research has shown that making public places and workplaces smoke free encourages smokers to quit," Ms Akbar said.

"To the residents of Levuka, especially the tikina of Bureta, you should stand proud of your achievement this day; you have certainly aligned yourselves to the third sustainable development goal of the UNDP and that is to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all."

Ms Akbar said there were an estimated 1.3 billion smokers in the world and the death toll from tobacco consumption stood at 4.9 million people per year.

She said if present consumption patterns continued, the number of deaths would increase to 10 million by the year 2020.

"Millions of people around the world die from the diseases that result from tobacco use. In Fiji, the non-communicable disease STEPS survey in 2011 revealed a national smoking prevalence rate of 31 per cent with the rate among males, at 47 per cent, being more than three times the rate among females," she said.

She said tobacco use had huge economic and social consequences and that it was the fourth most common risk factor for diseases worldwide.

"The economic costs of tobacco use are equally devastating," she said.