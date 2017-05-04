Ray of hope

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Australian millionaire Albert Bertini abseils from the seven-storey lighthouse on Vatulele. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

SIX years after the Vatulele Island Resort closed, there is hope of it reopening and with it 400 new jobs.

Its Australian millionaire owner, Albert Bertini, 55, claims to have invested $50 million into the property, with major announcements expected to be made in the coming months.

In an interview on the island on Tuesday, Mr Bertini, who first came to Fiji in 2011 with his wife, said the investment would create job opportunities for almost 400 people living on the island.

"The development is going to be huge and I would say it would easily employ up to 400 people from the different villages here," Mr Bertini said.

Outlining his plans, the millionaire said the resort, once completed, would feature 65 lots added to the major accommodation facility with three to four different compartments offering one of the best getaway experiences for couples, families or those who just want to spend their private time on the island.

"The vision is to make this place the best and unique place in the world.

"This resort development will put Fiji on the world map in a different scale."

Mr Bertini said he chose to invest in the property because of the "spirit of Vatulele, its mystery and beauty".

He said there was something different about the island.

"The first time I landed on the island with my wife, I thought I was in Greece. I still think I am in Greece.

"I was the first foreigner to get married here on the island and ever since, I have just fallen in love with this place."

Mr Bertini said he preferred the resort to be like his universe, where everybody who lived was a star.

He said having travelled all over the world, the essence of any product was its people.

"And the people of Fiji and how friendly they are makes this place the best."

Ana Veremalua, who worked with the resort for 12 years before it went into receivership, said Mr Bertini's plans had brought back life for the 1000 villagers on the island.

"We are so happy as it will help the village people and also help parents send their children to school," the 38-year-old said.

Mrs Veremalua said the opening of the resort would start bringing tourists to the island once again.