Fijian made a priority for FTE

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Update: 8:51PM PROMOTING the Fijian made brand is going to be a priority for the Fiji Tourism Industry as it heads into the 2017 Fijian Tourism Expo (FTE).

According to a government statement issued this afternoon; Tourism Fiji and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism will be proactive in this regard at the annual event.

"One of the key projects that the Ministry spearheads, is the Fijian Made-Buy Fijian Campaign, aimed at promoting and raising the profile of Fijian made products both domestically and internationally. The Fijian Made branded products carries emblems or logos on the products to distinguish them from imported products," the government statement said.

Tourism Minister Faiyzaz Koya said the FTA was Fiji�s premier international tourism event.

"The expo creates exposure and opportunities for further development of MSME�s by forging new partnerships and linking them to local and domestic markets, increasing their participation in the Fijian Tourism industry," Mr Koya said.

"In turn, this offers more options to our tourists in terms of new and authentic products and experiences being offered by our Tourism industry."








