Asian network donate OHS equipment

+ Enlarge this image Labour minister Jone Usamate. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 8:17PM THE President of Asian Network of Occupational Health (ANOH), Dr Dooyong Park yesterday donated a donation of Occupational Health and Safety equipment at the opening of the four day training on the Occupational Health Services and Hygiene held at Southern Cross, Suva.

Whilst receiving the donation the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate thanked the ANOH for the assistant and said that the OHS equipment will be effectively used by the OHS Inspectors.

He also urged the participants of the workshop to ensure that they get updated with the latest Occupational Health Services and Hygiene information and to participate in regular training to keep knowledge intact.

�We have great opportunities before us through such trainings and with the knowledge and skills that you will acquire in this training, these developments will offer the opportunity to truly make a difference to the lives of many in our communities,� Mr Usamate said.

He also acknowledged the World Health Organisation for funding the training and hopes to have a closer working relations and more similar trainings to come in the near future.