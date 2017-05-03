Free heart surgeries to continue

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:15PM OPEN Heart International based in Australia will continue to provide free heart surgery in Fiji and Pacific Island countries because it is part of their duty to its neighbours.

Speaking in an interview today the organisation's representative Melisssa Windussaid they had been working in Fiji since 1990.

"We had begun screening for this year's surgery on Monday this week at Lautoka Hospital, and on Tuesday and (today) Wednesday we are in Labasa Hospital before spending another two days in Suva," she said.

"Those identified from the screenings as suitable candidates for surgery will undergo surgery at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in June this year."