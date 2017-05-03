Fiji Time: 1:45 AM on Thursday 4 May

Challenge to monitor UBA

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Update: 8:14PM IT has been difficult for the ministry to monitor the use of Underwater Breathing Apparatus as it is now illegal in Fiji says Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau.

"We have been trying to control the use of UBA because it is now illegal, but that has been very difficult for us because they are carrying out illegal activities in very isolated areas," he said.

"We cannot continue to police it, so I've made suggestions to our ministry to totally ban the export of beach-de-mer so that we will be able to better control the situation."








