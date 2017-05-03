Challenge to monitor UBA

Update: 8:14PM IT has been difficult for the ministry to monitor the use of Underwater Breathing Apparatus as it is now illegal in Fiji says Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau.
"We have
been trying to control the use of UBA because it is now illegal, but that has
been very difficult for us because they are carrying out illegal activities in
very isolated areas," he said.
"We cannot
continue to police it, so I've made suggestions to our ministry to totally ban
the export of beach-de-mer so that we will be able to better control the
situation."