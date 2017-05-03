Dairy sector battle epidemics

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:13PM THE dairy sector in Fiji has dealt with a Tuberculosis and Brucellosis epidemic resulting in a huge loss of cattle numbers and a reduction in milk production since 2009 says Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Jitendra Singh at the Brucellosis Tuberculosis Eradication Campaign (BTEC) Forum in Suva yesterday.

He said starting from 2009; the Central division of Fiji including Tailevu, Naitasiri and Serua were badly affected with bovine TB and Brucellosis.

"From 2010 to 2014, a total 20,907 heads of cattle were tested," he said.

"Of these, the number of cattle identified with positive TB, or reactors, seemed to remain low in the early years- 17 heads in 2010, 60 heads in 2011, 47 in 2012, 61 heads in 2013 until an abrupt increase to 721 cattle reactors was noted in 2014."