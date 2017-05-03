First hour procedure initiative team meet

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:13PM IN November last year the independent institutions of the Judicial Department, Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, Fiji Police Force, Legal Aid Commission and Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission agreed to undertake a Pilot of the First Hour Procedure and Video Recorded Interviews.

Today the interested parties met to review the progress of the Pilot of the First Hour Procedure and Video Recorded Interviews and decide on the way forward.

According to a statement by the ODPP the key objectives of the Pilot are to support the reform of police procedures and practices following Fiji's March 2016 ratification of the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and to improve overall efficiency and effectiveness of the justice sector to deliver access to justice.

The Pilot addresses two key priority areas related to early access to justice; the rights of a person when arrested or detained by the police (First Hour Procedure'; and the processes and rights during the interview by the police ('Video Recorded Interviews').

The Pilot was undertaken in Suva at Totogo Police Stations and the Criminal Investigations Division.

At the meeting today the interested partiesnoted the solid progress of the Pilot and the continued strong demonstrated commitment of all those involved to the objectives of the Pilot.

In order to continue with the ongoing reforms it was agreed: