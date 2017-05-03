First hour procedure initiative team meet

Update: 8:13PM IN November last year the independent institutions of the Judicial Department, Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, Fiji Police Force, Legal Aid Commission and Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission agreed to undertake a Pilot of the First Hour Procedure and Video Recorded Interviews.
Today the interested parties met to review the progress of
the Pilot of the First Hour Procedure and Video Recorded Interviews and decide
on the way forward.
According to a statement by the ODPP the key objectives of
the Pilot are to support the reform of police procedures and practices
following Fiji's March 2016 ratification of the United Nations Convention
Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman
or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and to improve overall efficiency
and effectiveness of the justice sector to deliver access to justice.
The Pilot addresses two key priority areas related to early
access to justice; the rights of a person when arrested or detained by the
police (First Hour Procedure'; and the processes and rights during the
interview by the police ('Video Recorded Interviews').
The Pilot was undertaken in Suva at Totogo Police Stations
and the Criminal Investigations Division.
At the meeting today the interested partiesnoted the solid
progress of the Pilot and the continued strong demonstrated commitment of all
those involved to the objectives of the Pilot.
In order to continue with the ongoing reforms it was agreed:
- Continuation of the Pilot of the First Hour Procedure and
Video Recorded Interviews for a further 12 months, until April 30, 2018.
- In the coming months expansion of the Pilotto other Police
Stations across Fiji, including Labasa and Lautoka.
- To meet as a group every three months to review the
progress of the Pilot.
- To continue to engage with partners, including the United
Nations Development Programme, European Union, British High Commission and the
Association for the Prevention of Torture for training and institutional strengthening
opportunities.