Knowledge conference launch

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Update: 8:07PM THE Knowledge Based Development Conference of UniFiji (KBDCU) will be launched this Saturday, May 6, by the Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Ajantha Perera the technical and Research Officer of the Vice Chancellor's office at UniFiji,  who is also the Chair of KBDCU said in a statement that it is a conference where academics as well as the corporate and government sectors could come together to discuss about the development of the country.

"For developing countries like Fiji, it is vital that academics and researchers, who are at the Universities, assist in the development program thus contribute towards development of Fiji as a nation, it needs the knowledge that is available from sciences, arts, music, literature, engineering and technology to come together so that they can prepare an action plan, prepare certain strategies, and how they could contribute to the development of the country," Dr Perera said.

"We would be inviting people from the different Universities (UniFiji, USP and FNU) and the corporate sector to come together to discuss about the research that is being done already. The conference is scheduled to last from 9am to 7 pm and would see a presentation of 50 papers from academic from USP, FNU and UniFiji," she said.

"We are bringing the corporate sector to discuss with the research paper presenters as to how the corporate sector would like to liaise with the academic sector to take the research further and what they could use from the findings for their own development work as well as the development of the country."

The University is inviting the corporate sector from all works, NGOs, Government sectors, foreign sectors, academics as well as students to attend the conference.








