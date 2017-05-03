Village medics to get paid

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:06PM HEALTH workers in in villages and communities around the country will soon be paid by Government for the service that they provide.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs Naipote Katonitabua revealed this during the Rewa Provincial Council Meeting at Ratu Sauvoli Memorial School in Rewa today.

"We had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Health and in that MOU we have also covered this area and that is to pay health workers in villages as they have been trained by the ministry," Mr Katonitabua said.

The meeting will end tomorrow.