More than half of all Pacific women beaten

Allison Burchell

Update: 8:03PM OVER 60 per cent of women in the Pacific have been beaten by a spouse.

Ministry of Youth and Sports, Permanent Secretary, Allison Burchell highlighted this during her opening speech at the Human Rights and Gender-Based Violence against Women and Children Training at Semo Village in Nadroga this week.

According to a Government statement Ms Burchell told the participants that "we need a living Constitution where it is real in our everyday lives, where we all understand our rights and our obligations."

She said the 2013 Constitution ushered in a new era - an era of equality where men and women are equal.

"We need to respect each other and if there is real respect, no-one will beat a woman or child or vulnerable person," said Ms Burchell.

"Part of this workshop will be about respect, about understanding and about dealing with difficult issues which will make you feel uncomfortable as it will challenge you and your perceptions and stereotypes," Mr Burchell said.

The training event is the third conducted through a partnership between the youth ministry and the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre.