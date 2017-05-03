Pacific culture strategy discussed

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:28PM CULTURE is the next item on the agenda of the Pacific Community as the organisation continues high level regional discussions on issues affecting the region.

This week, the SPC says the heads of culture from seven of its Pacific Island member countries are in the French territory of New Caledonia where it is headquartered.

The government culture officials are in Noumea to "map cultural development priorities for the region."

In a statement announcing the event, the SPC said the meeting would take a week and was hosted by the Government of New Caledonia with support from the SPC.

New Caledonia's member of government in charge of Culture, Madame Dewe Gorodey who officiated at the start of the meet said culture was important for socio economic development.

"Culture is an important driving force for social and economic development and so we must give that force its full power, maintain and protect it from any attacks that might undermine its smooth advancement," Madame Gorodey said.

"The presence of Pacific Island countries here today demonstrates a real interest and willingness to move forward serenely on the path of progress in developing culture and all its components in our respective countries."

The goal of the event is for PICs to conduct a national culture policy peer review and share lessons learnt as they develop their own cultural policies.

"A key focus of the meeting is progressing the recommendations from the Mid-Term Review of the Regional Culture Strategy: Investing in Pacific Cultures 2010-2020 and resource mobilisation strategies at national and regional levels," the SPC said.

SPC Director-General Dr. Colin Tukuitonga said the meeting was an important part of the regional culture strategy.

"SPC in collaboration with our sector partners and the Government of Fiji, Chair of the Working Group, have drafted Phase Two of the Regional Culture Strategy, guided by the Mid-Term Review recommendations and decisions of the Working Group," Dr Tukuitonga said.

"The meetings this week will be important steps in refining these discussions and consolidating the way forward for the implementation of the second phase of the Regional Culture Strategy," Dr Tukuitonga added.