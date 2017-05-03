Fiji Time: 1:44 AM on Thursday 4 May

Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Update: 7:27PM CURRENT bad weather, the effects of Tropical depression TD21F is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next two days but its more damaging effects will not pose a threat to Fiji.

According to the Fiji Metereological Service, TD21F lies slow moving at about 600km northeast of Port Villa, the capital of Vanuatu.

This location place it 890km northwest of Nadi at 3pm today.

"TD21F is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone within 24 to 48 hours and affect Vanuatu. Fiji currently does not have a direct threat from this system," the weather office update earlier this evening said.

"However, strong winds from this system will prevail over the waters of Fiji. Thus a strong wind warning is out of all Fiji waters."

8pm update: Earlier this evening, TD21F became Ccategory 1 Tropical Cyclone Donna (994HPA). Its The centre is located near 13.1S and 171.2E or about 600km north-northeast of Port Villa moving east-southeast at 2 knots and expected to directly affect Vanuatu. Maximum winds of 40 knots is expected close to the centre.








