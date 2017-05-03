Fiji Time: 1:44 AM on Thursday 4 May

Hibiscus runner up joins race

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Update: 7:27PM WITH experience from last years Hibiscus Festival, twenty two year old Sheenal Swastika is one of 15 contestants at this years Miss World Fiji Pageant.

Sheenal Swastika, a Labasa born final year law student is also quite familiar with the pageant scene, because she was 2nd runner up at last years Vodafone Hibiscus festival.

Sheenal developed a love for photography born from her Hibiscus experience and has become a semi-professional outdoor photographer.

"I may not be perfect in all aspects but I never give up. I love the fact that I'm very determined when I want to achieve something," she said.

Some of her work can be seen in the photographic account of last years Miss Fiji Pageant.

Sheenal said joining the MWF pageant was about self development.

"Women who have joined Miss World Fiji will gain so much confidence and self esteem in life to take greater challenges. Empowering others may not be easy but having a platform like this makes it very easy to connect with people," Sheenal said.

"Those of who follow these Pageants are inspired to dream big and achieve goals in life. Every different women who join this pageant have some different to offer. The general public are given positive reinforcement to join worthy causes."








