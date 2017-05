/ Front page / News

Update: 7:25PM A FORMER employee of a mobile company was produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Vishaal Nand was alleged to have transferred $56,000 worth of free credit via electronic means.

He is charged with one count of dishonestly causing a loss.

Mr Nand was caught after investigations by the Police cybercrime unit.

He has been bailed and would reappear in court on June 6 to take his plea.