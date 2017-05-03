Writing competition for Media Day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Today is World Press Freedom Day.

Update: 4:08PM IN A BID to take critical thinking on the role of the press to the community, local non-government organisation Media Watch Group has organised a national writing competition to be launched tonight.

"This is a deliberate attempt to take the conversation of critical thinking and the role of the press back to the people in alignment with the 2017 UNESCO and official World Press Freedom Day theme, Critical minds for critical times: media's role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies," a statement from the MWG said.

The competition is divided in various groups; one for minors under the age of 19, another for 19 - 40 years, an open category; and the last an open category directed at journalists.

Writers will be expected to celebrate the life and work of a mentor.

The competition will be launched at 7pm tonight at the St. Josephs Secondary School Hall by Mary Rokonadravu, the winner of the 2015 Regional Commonwealth Short Story Prize who was also shortlisted for the 2017 Commonwealth Short Story Prize.