Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Wednesday 3 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Writing competition for Media Day

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Update: 4:08PM IN A BID to take critical thinking on the role of the press to the community, local non-government organisation Media Watch Group has organised a national writing competition to be launched tonight.

"This is a deliberate attempt to take the conversation of critical thinking and the role of the press back to the people in alignment with the 2017 UNESCO and official World Press Freedom Day theme, Critical minds for critical times: media's role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies," a statement from the MWG said.

The competition is divided in various groups;  one for minors under the age of 19, another for 19 - 40 years, an open category; and the last an open category directed at journalists.

Writers will be expected to celebrate the life and work of a mentor.

The competition will be launched at 7pm tonight at the St. Josephs Secondary School Hall by Mary Rokonadravu, the winner of the 2015 Regional Commonwealth Short Story Prize who was also shortlisted for the 2017 Commonwealth Short Story Prize.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66200.6430
JPY 54.736851.7368
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.44380.4318
NZD 0.70700.6740
AUD 0.64620.6212
USD 0.48600.4690

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Beating claims
  2. Dream road
  3. 4 years for sex assault
  4. State drops section 7
  5. Climate message
  6. Police wait for driver to recover
  7. Aussie Bushmasters for Nadi base
  8. Pillay: Farmers not happy
  9. Manpower problem for police force
  10. Press is free but frightened

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  4. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  10. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)