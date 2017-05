/ Front page / News

Update: 4:07PM FOUR people, two of whom are under aged are in police custody today following the rape of an 18 year old woman in her home in Navua on Monday afternoon.

According to Fiji Police Force spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, the four, whose names have not been released are allegedly involved in the rape.

The incident is alleged to have taken place a settlement near the township.

"They continue to be questioned at the Navua Police Station," Naisoro said.