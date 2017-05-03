Need for diversity in media

Update: 4:02PM THERE is a need to ensure there is diverse, pluralistic and liberal media in Fiji.
Community media activist Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls in her World Press
Freedom Day message said the country's diverse voices would be reflected in a
diverse media.
Bhagwan-Rolls, the director of FemLink Pacific which has a
broadcast license and produces media products with a feminist approach said a
pluralistic, liberal media which takes into account modern day media landscape
would help "move society away from reaction and violence to enhancing
prevention and voice."
"This voice is also about ensuring that the diversity of a
country is reflected in its media," Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said.
She said diversity of voices was a prerequisite to an
environment which encourages a democracy where everyone feels included and is
able to participate.
The press was vital to enhancing democracy, despite the popularity
of citizen journalism and social media, she said.
"As an industry, it has a role both to have the press report
events as they unfold and provide analysis from a range of perspectives," she
explained.
"People are not passive consumers and there is a vital need
for media content to reflect the diversity of society - age, location, gender
and political perspectives," she added.
The FemLink Pacific boss was part of a panel
discussion to celebrate World Press Freedom Day with the American Ambassador Judith Cefkin, Elenoa
Baselala (Deputy Editor in Chief, The Fiji Times), Dr. Shailendra Singh (Head
of the School of Journalism at the
University of the South Pacific) and Nemani Delaibatiki, Editor in Chief of The
Fiji Sun.