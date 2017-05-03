Need for diversity in media

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The US Embassy organised World Press Freedom Day panel discussion. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 4:02PM THERE is a need to ensure there is diverse, pluralistic and liberal media in Fiji.

Community media activist Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls in her World Press Freedom Day message said the country's diverse voices would be reflected in a diverse media.

Bhagwan-Rolls, the director of FemLink Pacific which has a broadcast license and produces media products with a feminist approach said a pluralistic, liberal media which takes into account modern day media landscape would help "move society away from reaction and violence to enhancing prevention and voice."

"This voice is also about ensuring that the diversity of a country is reflected in its media," Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said.

She said diversity of voices was a prerequisite to an environment which encourages a democracy where everyone feels included and is able to participate.

The press was vital to enhancing democracy, despite the popularity of citizen journalism and social media, she said.

"As an industry, it has a role both to have the press report events as they unfold and provide analysis from a range of perspectives," she explained.

"People are not passive consumers and there is a vital need for media content to reflect the diversity of society - age, location, gender and political perspectives," she added.

The FemLink Pacific boss was part of a panel discussion to celebrate World Press Freedom Day with the American Ambassador Judith Cefkin, Elenoa Baselala (Deputy Editor in Chief, The Fiji Times), Dr. Shailendra Singh (Head of the School of Journalism at the University of the South Pacific) and Nemani Delaibatiki, Editor in Chief of The Fiji Sun.