Committee queries audit qualification

Update: 4:01PM
THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this morning heard submissions from the Ministry of Works and Transport on the 2014 audit issues and noted that the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) had issued a qualified report for the year.
The OAG made the qualification because included in the Trade amd Manufacturing Account (TMA) balance sheet were a TMA accumulated surplus
of $355,684, TMA surplus of $4.69 million, accounts receivable of $2.11m,
accounts payable of $271,036 and deposits and deductions of $52,784 which could
not be verified as no supporting evidence were given by the ministry.
The ministry's principal accounts officer Sen Jeet said with
regard to the TMA balances which were unsubstantiated they had provided the
comments to the OAG and all these unsubstantiated balances had been reconciled
and approved for write-off in consultation with Asset Management Unit of
Ministry of Economy.
Opposition committee member Aseri Radrodro asked: "On this
qualification you mentioned that the reconciliations have been done for all
unreconciled balances, so why the need for write-off?."
"These balances were carried forward in our books from prior
years and for which we had no supporting documentation, however, we did
reconciliations for those balances on which we had details and applied for
write-off on the rest which we could not substantiate," Mr Jeet said.