Committee queries audit qualification

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport principal accounts officer Sen Jeet (second from right) with permanent secretary Paul Bayly during the Public Accounts Committee presentation this morning. Picture: MANASA KALOUNIVITI

Update: 4:01PM THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this morning heard submissions from the Ministry of Works and Transport on the 2014 audit issues and noted that the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) had issued a qualified report for the year.

The OAG made the qualification because included in the Trade amd Manufacturing Account (TMA) balance sheet were a TMA accumulated surplus of $355,684, TMA surplus of $4.69 million, accounts receivable of $2.11m, accounts payable of $271,036 and deposits and deductions of $52,784 which could not be verified as no supporting evidence were given by the ministry.

The ministry's principal accounts officer Sen Jeet said with regard to the TMA balances which were unsubstantiated they had provided the comments to the OAG and all these unsubstantiated balances had been reconciled and approved for write-off in consultation with Asset Management Unit of Ministry of Economy.

Opposition committee member Aseri Radrodro asked: "On this qualification you mentioned that the reconciliations have been done for all unreconciled balances, so why the need for write-off?."

"These balances were carried forward in our books from prior years and for which we had no supporting documentation, however, we did reconciliations for those balances on which we had details and applied for write-off on the rest which we could not substantiate," Mr Jeet said.