Former mobile company employee fronts court

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Update: 2:48PM A FORMER employee of a mobile company has been charged for allegedly transferring more than $50,000 worth of credit to his friends.

According to police spokesperson Ana Naisoro the 23-year-old is charged for one count of causing a loss and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

She said the alleged incident occurred in 2013 between the months of April to September.

"The investigation conducted by the Cyber Crime Unit discovered the suspect had allegedly transferred $56,000 worth of free credit via electronic means," Ms Naisoro said. 








