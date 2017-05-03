Basoga water supply disruption

Update: 2:16PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers living in parts of Basoga, Labasa that water supply would be currently disrupted until 6pm today.
A statement from the authority revealed that affected areas
would include; Basoga, Soasoa, Vunivau, Cawaira, Vunika, Paras point. The
interruption in water supply has been attributed to repair works along Vulovi
to Basoga.
The authority had kindly advised its customers residing in
these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the
period. Water carts would be on standby to service the areas as and when the
need arises.