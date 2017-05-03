Basoga water supply disruption

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:16PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers living in parts of Basoga, Labasa that water supply would be currently disrupted until 6pm today.

A statement from the authority revealed that affected areas would include; Basoga, Soasoa, Vunivau, Cawaira, Vunika, Paras point. The interruption in water supply has been attributed to repair works along Vulovi to Basoga.

The authority had kindly advised its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period. Water carts would be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.