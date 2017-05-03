Fiji Time: 5:57 PM on Wednesday 3 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Basoga water supply disruption

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Update: 2:16PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers living in parts of Basoga, Labasa that water supply would be currently disrupted until 6pm today.

A statement from the authority revealed that affected areas would include; Basoga, Soasoa, Vunivau, Cawaira, Vunika, Paras point. The interruption in water supply has been attributed to repair works along Vulovi to Basoga.

The authority had kindly advised its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period. Water carts would be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66200.6430
JPY 54.736851.7368
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.44380.4318
NZD 0.70700.6740
AUD 0.64620.6212
USD 0.48600.4690

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Beating claims
  2. Dream road
  3. 4 years for sex assault
  4. State drops section 7
  5. Climate message
  6. Police wait for driver to recover
  7. Aussie Bushmasters for Nadi base
  8. Pillay: Farmers not happy
  9. Manpower problem for police force
  10. Press is free but frightened

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  4. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  10. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)