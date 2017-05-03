Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Wednesday 3 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Government seeks Vanua blessing for expo

REPEKA NASIKO
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Update: 2:15PM GOVERNMENT has sought the blessing of the Vanua o Nadi ahead of the start of the 2017 Tourism Expo.

Minister for Tourism, Industries and Trade Faiyaz Koya led a delegation from his ministry and Tourism Fiji officials to the residence of the new Tui Nadi Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci this morning.

The 2017 Fiji Tourism Expo will be officially opened by President Jioji Konrote at the Sheraton Resort and Spa this evening.

The 2017 FTE will have about 160 international buyers and close to 100 sellers at the two day event.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66200.6430
JPY 54.736851.7368
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.44380.4318
NZD 0.70700.6740
AUD 0.64620.6212
USD 0.48600.4690

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Beating claims
  2. Dream road
  3. 4 years for sex assault
  4. State drops section 7
  5. Climate message
  6. Police wait for driver to recover
  7. Aussie Bushmasters for Nadi base
  8. Pillay: Farmers not happy
  9. Manpower problem for police force
  10. Press is free but frightened

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  4. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  10. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)