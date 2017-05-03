Government seeks Vanua blessing for expo

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tourism Fiji CEO Matthew Stockel (left) with Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya and Tui Nadi Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci share a light moment at Narewa village in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 2:15PM GOVERNMENT has sought the blessing of the Vanua o Nadi ahead of the start of the 2017 Tourism Expo.

Minister for Tourism, Industries and Trade Faiyaz Koya led a delegation from his ministry and Tourism Fiji officials to the residence of the new Tui Nadi Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci this morning.

The 2017 Fiji Tourism Expo will be officially opened by President Jioji Konrote at the Sheraton Resort and Spa this evening.

The 2017 FTE will have about 160 international buyers and close to 100 sellers at the two day event.