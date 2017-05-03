Press is free but frightened

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Press Freedom panel discussion at USP hosted by the U.S. Embassy and the journalism program. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 12:49PM JOURNALISTS can do their work in the country but there is a culture of fear in newsrooms and in the minds of those interviewed by the Fiji media.

A panel discussion which ended this past hour at the University of the South Pacific heard the country's two newspapers agree that press freedom exists in Fiji.

While Fiji Sun Editor Nemani Delaibatiki based his presentations on preventing the 1987 coup, his Fiji Times colleague Elenoa Baselala spoke of difficulties to the media working environment brought about by government imposed changes post 2006 coup.

Community media broadcaster Sharon Bhagwan Rolls of Femlink Pacific told the full house audience at the discussion that media freedom can only happen when there is no policing of viewpoints.

Ms Rolls reminded the mainstream media present that it was the role of government media departments to project the views of the elected government.

"I hope we don't go towards the politically correct news, let's always be clear!"